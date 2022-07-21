Bommai offers Bagina at KRS, Kabini dams
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday offered ‘Bagina’ (a traditional thanksgiving) to the Kabini and KRS dams after the reservoirs reached their full water capacity.
MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday offered ‘Bagina’ (a traditional thanksgiving) to the Kabini and KRS dams after the reservoirs reached their full water capacity. This is the second time that Bommai offered bagina after becoming the chief minister. He was accompanied by his wife, Chennamma, and a host of elected representatives and officials from the district. Speaking during the event, he stressed on modernising irrigation canals of all major dams, including that of KRS, Kabini and Hemavathy, which he said will be taken up on priority, and expressed happiness that dams in the state are full to the brim.