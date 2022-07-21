Home States Karnataka

Bommai offers Bagina at KRS, Kabini dams

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday offered ‘Bagina’ (a traditional thanksgiving) to the Kabini and KRS dams after the reservoirs reached their full water capacity. 

Published: 21st July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday offered ‘Bagina’ (a traditional thanksgiving) to the Kabini and KRS dams after the reservoirs reached their full water capacity.  This is the second time that Bommai offered bagina after becoming the chief minister. He was accompanied by his wife, Chennamma, and a host of elected representatives and officials from the district. Speaking during the event, he stressed on modernising irrigation canals of all major dams, including that of KRS, Kabini and Hemavathy, which he said will be taken up on priority, and expressed happiness that dams in the state are full to the brim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp