Bommai preps for meet with PM Modi

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to call for a virtual meeting of chief ministers from across the nation later this month, to inquire about the progress in implementation of the Union government’s many welfare schemes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior officers of the state government. They included additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and other top bureaucrats.

Emerging from the meeting, Bommai said the Budget declaration and other decisions need to be ratified, and this has already been done. He wanted the number of decision-making levels to be minimised to make implementation swifter. The lacunae in the system must be identified, like BPL cards which are unused for availing ration. Bommai also spoke of redundant laws which serve no purpose, and that administrative measures need to be streamlined.

Bommai wanted budgetary allocation benefits to reach the last person, and Union government schemes to reach saturation. Those intended to be beneficiaries should not be excluded because of tardy implementation, he told the officials.“We have prepared a format and information is being sent to the Union government. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Swamitva, Raitha Sanman Nidhi and others have to be implemented effectively and with speed,” he said.

