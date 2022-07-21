Home States Karnataka

Centre must rollback GST on grains: AAP

Imposing taxes on essential commodities when inflation is at an all-time high is a foolish decision of the government, the party said and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party protest against the Union government’s decision to increase GST on essential items, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a protest demanding that the Union government withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on foodgrains and pulses.In a memorandum submmitted to the government through the district administration, the party said even as people are suffering due to rising inflation, the central government has imposed GST on essential commodities such as milk, curd, and foodgrains.

Imposing taxes on essential commodities when inflation is at an all-time high is a foolish decision of the government, the party said and demanded that it be withdrawn.“The GST Council should impress upon the government on the problems being faced by the poor due to increase in prices,” AAP said.

