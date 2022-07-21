Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Pet parrot takes wing, family offers reward for finder

Rustum, aged three, was allowed to fly free inside the house.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The African grey parrot ‘Rustum’

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Ever since Rustum slipped out of the door and took flight, tasting freedom, Rio has
gone silent and refuses to eat. Rustum’s family, which loves animals and wildlife, hasbeen spending sleepless nights for the past four days, afterfailing to trace the African grey parrot. Arjun, his wife Ranjana and son Vihan, who live in Jayanagara in Tumakuru district, have been making all efforts to trace the bird.
They distributed pamphlets appealing for help, and announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who could give information about the parrot’s whereabouts.

Rustum, aged three, was allowed to fly free inside the house. When Arjun was trying to shift a cupboard through the door, Rustum flew out and perched on a honge tree by the road.The anxious family members rushed out to grab him, but couldn’t climb the tree. A helpful autodriver shinned up the tree but the parrot gave him the slip, and has been missing ever since. Neither did it return to see its mate Rio.

Three years ago, when the family was in Shivamogga, they had brought Rustumhome to fulfil son Vihan’s wish to have a pet parrot. They later got Rio to give him company, and would celebrate the parrots’ birthdays too. They shifted to Tumakuru three months ago. “Rio has stopped talking and eating food,” said Pallavi, Ranjana’s sister. Vihan, a Class II student, has stopped going to school, and the family is visibly depressed.

Their worry is that domesticated parrots find it hard to find food on their own, as they are conditioned as pets, and cannot survive for long on their own. The family now regrets bringing Rustum home.  

“We committed a mistake, and if we get back Rustum, we plan to shift the pair to Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia in Gujarat, so these birds can make their own home there,” Arjun told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp