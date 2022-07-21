Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tollgate accident: Ambulance driver booked

The case was registered by Byndoor police based on a complaint by Deepak Shetty who is a staff at the toll gate in Shiroor.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The ambulance driver who was responsible for the Shiroor tollgate accident that claimed four lives on Wednesday has been booked.

The Byndoor police booked the ambulance driver Roshan under sections 279 (Punishment for rash driving) and 304 (A) (Punishment for causing death by negligence) of IPC. As per section 304 (A), if the accused is convicted by the court, it may sentence him to a minimum of three months of imprisonment and a maximum of three years.

In the viral video of the accident, a cattle head is seen resting in the ambulance lane, thus it led to confusion of the driver who applied the brake abruptly. However, no case has been registered against the staff at the Toll Gate maintained by NHAI concessionaire- IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Social Activist Ansar Ahmed has urged that police should file criminal charges against IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. ‘‘The negligence on part of the toll gate staff also resulted in this accident’’ he said.

The case was registered by Byndoor police based on a complaint by Deepak Shetty who is a staff at the toll gate in Shiroor. He was an eyewitness to the incident. The incident happened around 4.05 pm on Wednesday when the ambulance crashed the cash counter of the sixth lane of the toll gate. As soon as the ambulance crashed the toll gate and turned turtle, five persons including the patient who was in the rear side tumbled out. Four died while five were injured in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambulance driver Shiroor tollgate accident Byndoor police
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp