Karnataka tollgate accident: Ambulance driver booked

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The ambulance driver who was responsible for the Shiroor tollgate accident that claimed four lives on Wednesday has been booked.

The Byndoor police booked the ambulance driver Roshan under sections 279 (Punishment for rash driving) and 304 (A) (Punishment for causing death by negligence) of IPC. As per section 304 (A), if the accused is convicted by the court, it may sentence him to a minimum of three months of imprisonment and a maximum of three years.

In the viral video of the accident, a cattle head is seen resting in the ambulance lane, thus it led to confusion of the driver who applied the brake abruptly. However, no case has been registered against the staff at the Toll Gate maintained by NHAI concessionaire- IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Social Activist Ansar Ahmed has urged that police should file criminal charges against IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. ‘‘The negligence on part of the toll gate staff also resulted in this accident’’ he said.

The case was registered by Byndoor police based on a complaint by Deepak Shetty who is a staff at the toll gate in Shiroor. He was an eyewitness to the incident. The incident happened around 4.05 pm on Wednesday when the ambulance crashed the cash counter of the sixth lane of the toll gate. As soon as the ambulance crashed the toll gate and turned turtle, five persons including the patient who was in the rear side tumbled out. Four died while five were injured in the incident.

