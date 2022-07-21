Home States Karnataka

Last rites of BSF soldier performed in Chikkodi

Thousands of people participated in the funeral procession.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

The wife of the martyred soldier was inconsolable

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The final rites of BSF soldier Suraj Dhondiram Sutar (30), a native of Yadurwadi village in Chikkodi taluk, who died in a road accident at Kishanganj, was performed with full state honours. Suraj Dhondiram, a BSF soldier, who was deployed at Indo-Bangladesh border, expired on July 18 in an accident at Kishanganj. His body arrived to Belagavi from Delhi in a flight on Wednesday morning and then was taken to his hometown Yadurwadi.

The last rites of the soldier was conducted at his home town in Yadurwadi in Chikkodi taluk on Wednesday. The senior officers of CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT), police officers, officials from district administration, elected representatives and villagers in large numbers participated in the funeral procession carried out in the village and paid homage to late soldier by laying a wreath and garlands. Thousands of people participated in the funeral procession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp