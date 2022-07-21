Last rites of BSF soldier performed in Chikkodi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The final rites of BSF soldier Suraj Dhondiram Sutar (30), a native of Yadurwadi village in Chikkodi taluk, who died in a road accident at Kishanganj, was performed with full state honours. Suraj Dhondiram, a BSF soldier, who was deployed at Indo-Bangladesh border, expired on July 18 in an accident at Kishanganj. His body arrived to Belagavi from Delhi in a flight on Wednesday morning and then was taken to his hometown Yadurwadi.

The last rites of the soldier was conducted at his home town in Yadurwadi in Chikkodi taluk on Wednesday. The senior officers of CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT), police officers, officials from district administration, elected representatives and villagers in large numbers participated in the funeral procession carried out in the village and paid homage to late soldier by laying a wreath and garlands. Thousands of people participated in the funeral procession.

