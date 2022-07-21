Law to provide electricity to all applicants soon: Bommai 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that soon a law will be introduced to provide electricity to all applicants without looking into the land laws. Speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) here on Wednesday, the CM said that electricity supply was an essential service, which means that it becomes the right of the citizens to get electricity connection. “Many people are constructing houses in revenue sites and slums and it will be in violation of land laws sometimes. Citing the violation, many are being deprived of electricity connection. Our government has decided to do away with this system and has decided to introduce a law to ensure all applicants will be provided an electricity connection. I have already discussed this with the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) and have directed to issue an order in this regard at the earliest,” Bommai said. He also said the government will be introducing a policy to encourage private companies to take up power storage projects. Noting that the government has given special emphasis to building the transmission and distribution infrastructure, CM Bommai added that steps will be taken to encourage innovation and technology development in the fields of thermal, hydraulic, and renewable energy.