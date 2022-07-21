Home States Karnataka

Tax on everything under BJP rule, except air: Congress' Ratnakar

He said tax is being levied on all things, except air, and the value of Indian rupee has fallen drastically against the American dollar.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar on Wednesday said levying GST on essential goods by the Union government and soaring prices have made the lives of common people miserable. “But the NDA government, ignoring the interests of the poor, is trying to cash in by flaring communal sentiments and fueling clashes in the name of caste and religion,” he told reporters here.

He said tax is being levied on all things, except air, and the value of Indian rupee has fallen drastically against the American dollar. “What’s happening in Sri Lanka is a lesson for us. BJP leaders are trying to disrupt peace in the country. The Congress believes in the principle of secularism whereas the BJP wants to change the Constitution,” he said.

