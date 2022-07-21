Udupi-based progressive thinker G Rajashekar no more

By Express News Service

Udupi-based progressive thinker G Rajashekar (75) who was associated with Karnataka Komu Sauharda Vedike for long-breathed his last on Wednesday night.

He was fighting a three-year battle with a rare neurological disease called Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsi (PSP). He was staying at his residence in Kolambe, while his condition worsened in the recent days. He was being treated at a hospital and he breathed his last at 11.15 pm on Wednesday.

Rajashekar had stood firm against communal forces. He had involved himself in pro-people movements for long, while his speciality was that he preferred participating in protests held on the streets, avoiding name or fame for himself.

Udupi district Muslim Okkuta had given him the 'Manava Ratna Award' in 2020-21. His work, Bahuvachana Bharatha, published in 2016 got him the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. But he did not accept it citing an atmosphere of intolerance in the nation.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Popular Front of India's state president Nasir Pasha among others condoled the death of G Rajashekar.

