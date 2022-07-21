Udupi: Girl dies after swallowing chocolate with wrapper

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A seven-year-old girl died after she swallowed a chocolate along with its wrapper on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Samanvi. The chocolate along the wrapper got stuck in her throat and she choked to death while being taken to a hospital.

The incident occured near Bavalady of Bijoor near Byndoor. Class 2 student of a private school here, Samanvi was waiting to board the school bus on Wednesday morning, but in a hurry, swallowed the

chocolate without removing its wrapper.

Sources said that as Samanvi was crying when she had to go to school in the morning, her mother Supreetha offered her the chocolate to pamper her. The body has been sent for postmortem to Manipal.

Samanvi is survived byher siblings and parents, Karunakar and Supreetha. Byndoor police have registered a case and are investigating.

