Western Ghats as buffer zone: ‘Secret’ draft underway despite discontent

Conservationists said it will not go down well with the Karnataka government, as some of the Supreme Court directions are quite stern and their practical implementation could be a challenge.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A stretch of the Western Ghats. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many politicians are up against a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change over the declaration of sensitive areas in the Western Ghats, the forest department is quietly preparing a draft to declare a 10 km buffer zone around forests where it is still to be implemented, as per the recent directions of the Supreme Court.

The apex court directions have not caught the attention of many so far.

Conservationists, however, said it will not go down well with the state government, as some of the Supreme Court directions are quite stern and their practical implementation could be a challenge.

Many citizens and activists have already moved the Supreme Court to challenge the orders.

Hearing Case Number 202/1995, TN Godhavarman Thirumplad versus Union of India and others, the apex court on June 3, 2022, stated, “In respect of sanctuaries or national parks for which the proposal of a state or union territory has not been given, the 10 kilometres buffer zone as ESZ, as indicated in the order passed by this Court on December 4, 2006 in the case of Goa Foundation and also contained in the Guidelines of February 9, 2011, shall be implemented. Within that area, the entire set of restrictions concerning an ESZ shall operate till a final decision in that regard is arrived at.” 

‘We’re facing difficulties in mobilising resources’

Conservationists said the apex court order runs parallel to what the draft MoEFCC has been circulating seeking objections.

While the Kasturirangan report is limited to the Western Ghats, the court order is for all forests across the state, they pointed out.

“In Karnataka, over 12 forest patches do not have the ESZ and buffer zones, where the 10 km order will be implemented. The remaining 12 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks have 0-1km ESZ already. We have started the exercise of preparing the draft. In these areas no developmental works will be permitted. The list will not just include mining, quarrying, highrises, highways, rail and road projects, but also residential buildings. If implemented, this will impact many existing towns and cities falling within the buffer zones. But we have to follow the Supreme Court orders and we are preparing a draft of each land use map to submit to the SC within three months. But we are facing difficulties in mobilising resources,” an official said.

AGRI, MONOCULTURE UP, FOREST COVER DIPS IN STATE

A study report of Natural Capital Accounting and Valuation of Ecosystems on pilot ecosystem accounts for Karnataka shows that with an increase in development, agriculture and large-scale monoculture, there has been a decrease in forest cover.

The report was released on July 19.

