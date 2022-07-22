Congress protests over ED grilling Sonia Gandhi, calls govt ‘vindictive’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a fiery protest by the Congress in Bengaluru on Thursday, with visibly angry Youth Congress leaders, in a clear act of arson, torching their own cars to protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning AICC President Sonia Gandhi, in an alleged money laundering case in the National Herald case.

Former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders marched from the Congress office on Queen’s Road to Freedom Park, where they held a protest and criticised the “vindictive and tyrannical” government for “using the ED to harass Ms Sonia Gandhi’’.

Congress workers set ablaze two cars at two places during the protests -- one at Nehru Circle in Seshadripuram and the other near the ED office in Shanthinagar in Wilson Garden.On Friday, the protests will spread to the districts. Just a couple of weeks ago, the party had hit the streets when former party president Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED. This time, they are ready for a long-drawn battle.

Senior leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, B K Hariprasad and others slammed the Union government for “weaponising and misusing central agencies” to harass opposition leaders, especially the Gandhis. Party leaders declared that the protests would continue till their party supremo is stopped being tortured by the BJP. Shivakumar demanded that the government release a video recording of the questioning.

Opposition leader in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Congress has always been at the forefront of fighting tyranny, and our party President Sonia Gandhi ji has fought & stood strong against innumerable odds she has faced in life.’’

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are being harassed on the pretext of an ED inquiry which is not just an injustice to the Congress but a threat to the Constitution and democracy itself,” read Siddaramaiah’s tweet. Rejuvenated Congress cadres, mostly from the Seva Dal and Youth Congress, chanted slogans condemning the ED’s action, which they termed “vengeful and unnecessary’’.

Police act against arsonists

Police detained 11 suspects and arrested five of them in connection with the Shanthinagar case. A group, including a woman holding the Congress flag, torched the car and created panic near the ED office. Police said it was a planned act, as both cars were driven to the spots and set on fire in the midst of the public. Police are checking the ownership details of the vehicles.Meanwhile, traffic came to halt on Sheshadri Road, KR Circle, Ambedkar Veedhi and other connecting roads as party workers took to the streets.

