Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index for third time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have been ranked as the top three states among major states in Niti Aayog’s third innovation index. Niti Aayog’s India Innovation index 2021 examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level.

The index was released by Niti Aayog’s Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday. Karnataka topped the index for the third year in a row.

CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “Delighted to share that Karnataka has topped in NITI Aayog’s #IndiaInnovationIndex 2021, a result of the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji.” State IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “Karnataka hat-trick hero in innovation. Ranks high on parameters of FDI, Venture Capital Deals, Startup Hub, Knowledge Diffusion. Concentrated effort from Govt. & industry set us apart. It defines our persona”.. With agency inputs

