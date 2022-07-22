Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index for third time

Karnataka topped the index for the third year in a row.         

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have been ranked as the top three states among major states in Niti Aayog’s third innovation index. Niti Aayog’s India Innovation index 2021 examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level.

The index was released by Niti Aayog’s Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday. Karnataka topped the index for the third year in a row.         

CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “Delighted to share that Karnataka has topped in NITI Aayog’s #IndiaInnovationIndex 2021, a result of the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji.” State IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “Karnataka hat-trick hero in innovation. Ranks high on parameters of FDI, Venture Capital Deals, Startup Hub, Knowledge Diffusion. Concentrated effort from Govt. & industry set us apart. It defines our persona”.. With agency inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka NITI Aayog
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp