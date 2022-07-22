Home States Karnataka

Panel for 33% quota to OBCs in local bodies

The two-member Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission has recommended 33 per cent reservation for OBCs in urban and local bodies.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-member Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission has recommended 33 per cent reservation for OBCs in urban and local bodies.The Commission, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala, former Karnataka High Court judge, and retired IAS officer C R Chikkamath submitted its report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Thursday.

The aggregation of the reservation of seats in favour of SC/ST/OBCs should not exceed 50 per cent of total seats, the Commission suggested.Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission arrived at a conclusion to fix 33 per cent quota for the OBCs on the basis of data from local body elections held in 1996, 2001, 2010 and 2015, which indicated that the communities which come under Category-A and B of OBCs are still socially and politically backward. The government is likely to submit the Commission’s report to the Supreme Court on Friday as the apex court had set a deadline of eight weeks to complete the ward delimitation process in BBMP. 

If SC gives nod, K’taka can go ahead with polls

If the top court accepts the report, as it has accepted the Maharashtra government’s report and allowed 27% reservation for OBCs in that state on Wednesday, it will pave the way for Karnataka government to go ahead with the polls which are due for BBMP and local bodies.

“As per the data of four elections held for the local bodies, the quota did not exceed 50% in BBMP and it is identical for the state. Without affecting the 18% of the SC/STs quota, the 50% ceiling could be maintained by adjusting within the 33% quota of the OBCs by eliminating the creamy layer within these communities”, Justice Bhaktavatasala told TNIE.

In one of the four key suggestions, the Commission has asked to consider amendment to Section 10 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976 regarding term of office of mayor and deputy mayor for 30 months, which is 12 months now, as provided in the case of mayor and deputy mayor of BBMP, under the BBMP Act, 2020. The other suggestions include considering providing reservation of office of mayor and deputy mayor in BBMP in favour of persons belonging to OBCs.

