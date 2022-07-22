Rahul Gandhi to interact with people on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strategic move, state Congress leaders are organising meetings and interactions between former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and various professional groups during his 23-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The campaign in Karnataka will start from Gundlupet, pass through Mandya, the central districts and Ballari. Rahul will walk about 350km through the state with Karnataka Congress leaders.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, who is also part of the Bharat Jodo Organising Committee, told TNIE that Gandhi and Congress leaders from Karnataka will be holding meetings and interactions twice a day, in the afternoons and evenings.“We are choosing sector-wise groups, including farmers, labourers, youths, students, unemployed people, women and other sectors. We will listen to their woes, we want to know their perspective,’’ he said. This information will be used in their manifesto, as it will be first-hand feedback from the people, he added.

Saleem said that during the yatra, they will also speak about how the BJP governments -- both State and Central -- have formulated anti-people laws that are causing distress to the public. “By covering the population sector-wise, we are making an attempt to cover all the people. We want to listen to every one, right down to the last person,” he added. According to him, at any given time, around 10,000 people will be walking with Gandhi and other leaders.

“We are not playing the caste or community card, that does not work all the time. The intention of this campaign is to reach people from all castes and communities, unlike caste-based meetings, as we can reach more people here. When a person like Rahul Gandhi comes to their village or town, we want people to connect with us and Gandhi,’’ he said.

However, in the coming days, they will also convene community-based meetings, but not during Bharat Jodo campaign, Saleem said.

