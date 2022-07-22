Home States Karnataka

Traffic on landslide-hit Shiradi stretch resumes

With rains subsiding, traffic on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 that was hit by landslides resumed from Thursday.

The Shiradi Ghat road

By Express News Service

HASSAN: With rains subsiding, traffic on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 that was hit by landslides resumed from Thursday. The decision was taken by the officials of National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) following the directives of Deputy Commissioner R Girish.

The DC, in his order, has directed the police to only allow light motor and passenger vehicles between 6 am and 6 pm. Movement of  tankers, fish cargos, containers, long chassis vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and multi-axle trucks are strictly banned until completion of repair works on the stretch. Emergency vehicles, including ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles, will be allowed 24x7.

Sources said the stretch has been temporarily strengthened by placing sandbags on either sides where landslides occurred after clearing of debris. NHAI officials have been directed to install sign boards on either side of the stretch and also take measures to avoid accidents.Movement of all types of vehicles was banned on the stretch after landslides were reported at Donigal last week.

