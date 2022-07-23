Home States Karnataka

Kharif sowing begins, fertiliser shortage hits Koppal farmers

There appears to be an acute shortage of fertiliser, especially urea, in Koppal district.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: There appears to be an acute shortage of fertiliser, especially urea, in Koppal district.Joint Director of Agriculture (JDA) Sadashiva attributed the shortage to demand exceeding supply due to early kharif sowing, especially paddy, in the command area of Tungabhadra Project, following heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Tungabhadra reservoir in June-July.

Though the agriculture department estimated a demand of 70,494 tonnes of fertilisers in the district between April and July, supply stood at 56,722 tonnes, and hence the shortage. Sadashiva attributed the shortage to early paddy sowing. He, however, told TNIE on Friday that fertilisers meant for August and September are being advanced for supply by this month-end to tackle the issue.

The district has a total cultivable area of 3.08 lakh hectares, including 39,558 hectares of Tungabhadra command area. Sowing operations have already been carried out in 2.94 lakh hectares, hence there is high demand for fertilisers, agriculture department officials said.

Meanwhile, long queues of farmers are common at the 20 Raita Sampark Kendras (RSKs) in the district. There have been instances of altercations between RSK officials and farmers. Shortage has led to private fertiliser suppliers exploiting farmers by refusing to display price boards and furnishing bills for purchase, said farmers from Karatagi and Tavaragera towns in the district.

There have also been complaints of a fake fertiliser racket in the district. Six cases of substandard fertilisers have come to light during the kharif season. While an FIR has been filed in one case, measures are being taken to file FIRs in the remaining five, an official told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp