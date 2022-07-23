Man drowns in stream in Kalaburgi, Karnataka

By Express News Service

A person was drowned in a stream in the outskirts of Kadani village of Kalaburagi taluk late Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Siddu Keramgi (34). Kalaburagi Tahasildar Prakash Kudri has said that the deceased Siddu and his friend Umesh were going in the tractor to their houses late Friday night and all of a sudden their tractor was caught in the flood. While Umesh managed to escape by catching the bushes and was safe, Siddu was drowned.

The body of Siddu was traced one km away from the incident in the bushes near the stream. The Tahasildar said that the body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting the postmortem. Compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs will be paid to the next of kin of the deceased today itself, Kudri said.

