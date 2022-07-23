No rift among Congress leaders over CM post: DKS

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BELAGAVI: Amid several Congress leaders staking claim to the CM’s post, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said in Hubballi on Friday that whoever has the blessings of party chief Sonia Gandhi will become the CM. Denying any differences among top party leaders for the post, he said it is a media creation.

Defending senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar over his remark on Congressmen making enough to last three to four generations, he said, “The media is misinterpreting what he said. I stand by Ramesh Kumar and it is in the interest of the party. What he actually said refers to the wealth created by generations of Nehru-Gandhi families for the nation, even sacrificing their lives. The present state of the nation is due to their rich contribution.”

In Belagavi, former minister MB Patil said he too is in the race for CM’s post. “Why should I enter the race with the help of two leaders (Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah)? I can enter it directly,’’ he added. However, elected MLAs and the Congress brass will take the final decision on the CM’s post, if Congress gets the mandate. “If I wish to become a CM, it is not possible in Congress,’’ he added.

On the upcoming 75th birthday celebrations of Siddaramaiah, he said, “Siddaramaiah who came from a rural background has risen to great heights as a leader.”Hitting out at the state government, he said a group of civil contractors had written to the PM about a 40 per cent commission demanded by ministers. “I want to know why ED, IT and CBI raids are not being conducted on ministers,’’ he added.

