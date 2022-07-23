Home States Karnataka

Show FIR copy against Sonia Gandhi, dares UT Khader

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader challenged the BJP to show the FIR copy in connection with the ED questioning Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MPs stage a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader challenged the BJP to show the FIR copy in connection with the ED questioning Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Following the protest, he told media persons in Brahmavara there was not even a rupee of transaction in the National Herald case.

“ED officials should show the FIR copy in the money laundering case so people can see it’’.  “Even after grilling Rahul Gandhi for more than 50 hours, ED officials found no subs­tance,’’ he said.  Calling ED probe a political vendetta, he said that Centre is misusing the ED to muffle the opposition. “In eight years, BJP has executed its anti-people policies. Congress has laun­ched protest against them. So the BJP has resorted to threatening party leaders by misusing ED,” he said.

