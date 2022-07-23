Sonia, Rahul Gandhi fell prey to BJP’s designs: DKS

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Leaders and workers of Congress, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, launched a protest march on Friday against Enforcement Directorate grilling their party chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Large number of local party leaders and workers gathered at Ambedkar Circle where Shivakumar joined them after landing in the city, and led the march through the main road of the city. The throng raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On reaching Rani Chennamma Circle, they staged a protest.

Addressing the protesters, Shivakumar alleged that the Centre was misusing the probe agencies to target the opposition party leaders, adding that their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have fallen prey to the nefarious designs of the Modi government.

He said that Sonia Gandhi and her family have made immense sacrificed for the country. “Torturing her and Rahul in a false case is inhuman. The BJP cannot threaten them with fictitious cases, and they are ready to be arrested. Congress was the party that fought for the nation’s Freedom and people’s rights, and will continue to do so,” he added.

