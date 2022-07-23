Home States Karnataka

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi fell prey to BJP’s designs: DKS

Large number of local party leaders and workers gathered at Ambedkar Circle where Shivakumar joined them after landing in the city, and led the march through the main road of the city.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar during a protest march in Hubballi | D HEMANTH

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Leaders and workers of Congress, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, launched a protest march on Friday against Enforcement Directorate grilling their party chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Large number of local party leaders and workers gathered at Ambedkar Circle where Shivakumar joined them after landing in the city, and led the march through the main road of the city. The throng raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On reaching Rani Chennamma Circle, they staged a protest.

Addressing the protesters, Shivakumar alleged that the Centre was misusing the probe agencies to target the opposition party leaders, adding that their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have fallen prey to the nefarious designs of the Modi government.

He said that Sonia Gandhi and her family have made immense sacrificed for the country. “Torturing her and Rahul in a false case is inhuman. The BJP cannot threaten them with fictitious cases, and they are ready to be arrested. Congress was the party that fought for the nation’s Freedom and people’s rights, and will continue to do so,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress DK Shivakumar Sonia Gandhi money laundering
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp