Toll booth crash: Report states driver not drunk

UDUPI: Even as Byndoor police arrested the ambulance driver Roshan in connection with a horrific road accident where the ambulance driven by him crashed a toll booth in Shiroor on Wednesday resulting to four deaths, police received the preliminary medical report on Friday.

The medical report based on the blood sample test stated there was no alcohol content found in Roshan. However, the police have not concluded it just based preliminary medical report.

Police sources said, “As the FSL report will be the detailed one after thorough analysis of the sample, they are awaiting for it now. It may take seven to 10 days for it to arrive.” After the video of the incident went viral, there were talks on that the driver might have been drunk. Roshan has been booked under sections 279 (Punishment for rash driving) and 304 (A) (Punishment for causing death by negligence) of IPC.

