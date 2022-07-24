Home States Karnataka

Commodore Gopal Rao’s portrait unveiled at World Konkani Centre

Commodore KP Gopal Rao’s portrait unveiled at Konkani Wall of Fame on Saturday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A portrait of Commodore K P Gopal Rao was unveiled at the Konkani wall of fame at World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru on Saturday.KV Kamath, chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), presided over the programme and said that there is a need to have e-archives on achievements of great personalities like Rao.

Kamath said that there is not much information on those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. “We have been recognising the service of ex-servicemen. But apart from unveiling portraits, we need to have e-archives of their achievements. The work undertaken by the World Konkani Centre for the last few years is amazing,” Kamath said.

Meanwhile, KV Gopal Rao’s daughter Savitha Rao, who was the chief guest, said she re-lived her father’s achievements during the ceremony. “My father was called a native of Andhra Pradesh since his surname was Rao and he was called a Tamilian as he was born in Tamil Nadu. However, he was a true Konkani. I thank the Konkani centre for recognizing the work of my father. During this programme, I relived my father’s glory and his contribution to the Navy as well as to the nation,” she said.

Maha Vir Chakra Commodore Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in 1926. His love for oceans and his fascination with warships led him to join the Indian Navy in 1950. He was also awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1971. He was personally chosen by the then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral SM Nanda to command the first naval attack against Pakistan in the event of war. On the night of December 4, 1971, he commanded Operation Trident which carried out an offensive attack on the port of Karachi and three of Pakistan’s biggest warships were sunk. He was awarded the first Mahavir Chakra of the Indian Navy.

