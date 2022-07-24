Contest one last time: Fans to BSY

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Upset over the decision of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa not to contest the 2023 Assembly elections and handing over the Shikaripura mantle to his son BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s followers at Honnali on Saturday met the Lingayat strongman and requested him to rethink his decision.

“There cannot be an election without Yediyurappa,” they said, while urging him to contest for the last time from Shikaripura to steer BJP to victory in 2023. Yediyurappa assured his supporters that he will think about it.

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya was in tears before his political guru Yediyurappa, while requesting him to consider the plea of all to contest again. Yediyurappa, addressing an information public meeting, said he will tour the state before the Assembly polls and ensure that BJP retains power with majority. Congress, which is dreaming of ruling the state, will sit in opposition, he added.

On Vijayendra contesting the elections, he said the party high command will decide. Renukacharya said Congress leaders -- former chief minister Siddarmaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar -- are dreaming of becoming chief minister, but their dreams will be destroyed as BJP will come back to power.

DAVANGERE: Upset over the decision of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa not to contest the 2023 Assembly elections and handing over the Shikaripura mantle to his son BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s followers at Honnali on Saturday met the Lingayat strongman and requested him to rethink his decision. “There cannot be an election without Yediyurappa,” they said, while urging him to contest for the last time from Shikaripura to steer BJP to victory in 2023. Yediyurappa assured his supporters that he will think about it. Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya was in tears before his political guru Yediyurappa, while requesting him to consider the plea of all to contest again. Yediyurappa, addressing an information public meeting, said he will tour the state before the Assembly polls and ensure that BJP retains power with majority. Congress, which is dreaming of ruling the state, will sit in opposition, he added. On Vijayendra contesting the elections, he said the party high command will decide. Renukacharya said Congress leaders -- former chief minister Siddarmaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar -- are dreaming of becoming chief minister, but their dreams will be destroyed as BJP will come back to power.