Dazzling start to two-day Mysuru Literature Festival

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The two-day Mysuru Literature Festival kicked off on a grand note with a host of dignitaries from the field of literature, art, culture and media taking part in the event. Member of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the festival, and highlighted the importance of reading and holding literature festivals. She stressed that youngsters should develop the habit of reading.

Author and entrepreneur Aroon Raman released the newsletter book Leaf. He highlighted Basavanna’s vachanas, and their relevance in today’s world. Internationl Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree participated in an interaction and revealed how theatre taught her redundancy of words.

On the occasion, she said that though English played a pivotal role in her life acting as a link language, she said it also fettered her from learning other Indian languages. During a session on ‘Cricket as democracy’, senior journalist and TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai said that a politician’s son or daughter can become a politician easily, but the case is different for a cricketer as their parents cannot help them to score runs and perform. It was an enthralling event for the art aficionados and the book lovers, as the grammy awardee Ricky Kej and his team presented a soulful performance.

