Fire breaks out in Hubballi sparkle candle unit, 8 injured, 2 critical

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: As many as eight workers sustained injuries when fire broke out in a sparkle candle production unit at Tarihal Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hubballi on Saturday. All the injured are being treated at KIMS Hospital and the condition of two workers is said to be critical.

Among the injured six are women. The injured are Malikrehan Koppad (18), Nirmala Hucchannavar (29), Gouravva Hiremath (45), Chennavva Arimal (42), Prema Arimal (20), Malesh Haddannavar (27), Nanima Padadar (35) and Vijayalakshmi Yachchanagar (34).

As many as four fire tenders from Hubballi, Amargol, Dharwad and Kalghatagi rushed to the spot soon after the mishap.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.The police are also inquiring on to whom actually the sparkle-making unit belonged.Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and other senior police officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

