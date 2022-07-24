Home States Karnataka

Fire breaks out in Hubballi sparkle candle unit, 8 injured, 2 critical

As many as eight workers sustained injuries when fire broke out in a sparkle candle production unit at Tarihal Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hubballi on Saturday.

Published: 24th July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers at Tarihal Industrial Area where a fire broke out in a sparkle candle factory on Saturday | Express

By Mallikarjun Hiremath          
Express News Service

DHARWAD: As many as eight workers sustained injuries when fire broke out in a sparkle candle production unit at Tarihal Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hubballi on Saturday. All the injured are being treated at KIMS Hospital and the condition of two workers is said to be critical.

Among the injured six are women. The injured are Malikrehan Koppad (18), Nirmala Hucchannavar (29), Gouravva Hiremath (45), Chennavva Arimal (42), Prema Arimal (20), Malesh Haddannavar (27), Nanima Padadar (35) and Vijayalakshmi Yachchanagar (34).

As many as four fire tenders from Hubballi, Amargol, Dharwad and Kalghatagi rushed to the spot soon after the mishap.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.The police are also inquiring on to whom actually the sparkle-making unit belonged.Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and other senior police officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp