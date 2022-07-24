Home States Karnataka

Five members of family killed, four injured in accident in Karnataka's Koppal

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: In a tragic accident five of a family were killed and four injured at Bhanapur village near Koppal on Saturday night. The family members were returning in the SUV to their native Binnal village in Yelburga taluk after attending a birthday party in Koppal as an unidentified vehicle is said to have hit the jeep and run.

The accident left the Scorpio ravaged and five of a family killed on the spot besides injuring the other four passengers including two kids.

The deceased have been identified as Devar Koppad (62), Girijamma (45), Shantamma (32) Parvatamma (32) and Kasturi (22), while the injured have been identified as Bhoomika (5), Puttaraj (7), Pallavai (28) and Harshavardhan (35), driver of the Scorpio jeep.

The injured have been hospitalised at district hospital in Koppal. The hospital sources said that the condition of two of the injured is critical.

Meanwhile, Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri visited the hospital and told reporters that it could be a hit-and- run case and a case has been registered at Kukanoor police station. Search for unidentified vehicle is on, he said.

Woman and Child Development minister Halappa Basappa Achar Minister from Yelburga assembly constituency also visited the hospital and inquired about condition of the injured. 

The police are checking the CCTV cameras near Bhanapur to check the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. A CCTV from a college near Bhanapur showed a loaded truck with Andhra Pradesh registration is now under under police radar. The further toll booths have been put on alert to trace the truck. 
 

