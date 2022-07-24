Karnataka: Three die in hospital after Hubballi candle factory gutted in fire

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three workers, who suffered burn injuries at the sparkle candle production unit fire mishap, died at KIMS hospital in Hubballi on Sunday. The workers had suffered more than 75 per cent burn injuries in the fire accident.

A sparkle candle production unit at Tarihal Industrial Area near Hubballi was gutted in fire on Saturday evening. In the fire mishap, eight workers suffered burn injuries and for admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Vikayalakshmi Echhanagar, 34, who suffered more than 90 per cent deep burn, died on Saturday night, Gouramma Hiremath, 45, who suffered more than 80 per cent and Malesh Haddannavar, 27, who suffered more than 75 per cent burns died on Sunday morning at KIMS hospital.

Other injured persons Mallik Rehan Koppad, 18, Nirmala Hucchannavar, 29, Chennavva Arimal, 42, Prema Arimal, 20, and Nannima Padadar, 35 are stable and out of danger and they suffered less than 50 percent burns, said a doctor.

Dharwad district in-charge minister Halappa Achar inspected the site where the fire broke out and also visited the patients at KIMS hospital on Sunday.

He said the police are investigating the incident, "After the investigation, we will come to know about the reason behind the mishap. If it is illegal, the government will take action against the culprits."

"It is said the unit was running for the last one month, and it has not taken permission which will be checked during the investigation. It is unfortunate that three workers lost their life. All the industries should take basic safety measures at their units and it will help them to prevent such fire mishaps," he said.

