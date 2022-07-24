Mallikarjun Kharge bats for Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: When KPCC president DK Shivakumar is projecting himself as the front-runner for the chief minister’s post, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday batted for Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah for the top job.

Releasing the book ‘Siddaramaiah Adalitha: Neethi Nirdhara’ a compilation of articles by 27 authors and published by Janamana Prathistana Bengaluru at Kalamandira, Kharge said Siddaramaiah has given various welfare programmes including the Anna Bhagya scheme which people still remember.

“He implemented the Special Economic Plan which was also lauded by other states. Similarly, during the Constitution amendment to Article 371J for special provisions to develop the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Siddaramaiah formed a cabinet sub-committee and it was implemented. Now, thousands of people benefit from the Kalyana Karnataka Region,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah never encouraged unconstitutional decisions. I will support those who uphold the principles of Constitution and democracy. BJP leaders criticise Nehru for destroying the democracy, but if Congress had not upheld democracy, neither Modi, who used to sell tea, would have become PM nor I could have become Leader of Opposition coming from a labourers’ family,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah had always opposed and spoke against RSS and BJP for their anti-people ideologies. The intelligent people of Mysuru defeated those who worked for the people by supporting the BJP. But I have always supported Siddaramaiah for his commitment,” he said. Later, Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamy said Siddaramaiah, by visiting Chamarajanagar district, broke the superstition that CM associated with losing CM’s post. The authors were also felicitated.

