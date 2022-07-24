Tumakuru: Missing pet parrot traced, rescuer gets Rs 85K reward

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The happiness of Arjun’s family knew no bounds as their loving pet ‘Rustum’, a grey African male parrot, was traced and reunited with its female mate ‘Rio’ after a week. The parrot went missing nearly a week ago. As announced, Arjun rewarded the ‘rescuer’ Srinivas, a construction labourer, with Rs 85,000, who had groomed the bird at his residence at Bandepalya on the outskirts of Tumakuru.

Besides, an anxious Arjun had spent Rs 1.45 lakh to trace the parrot as drone surveys were also conducted. It was on July 16, the bird took a chance to slip through the main door and flew away while the family was getting in a cupboard inside their house.

Fortunately, Srinivas, who noticed the domesticated bird, rescued it from the stray cats and groomed it at his house before informing the owner after six days. The huge publicity in the media helped connect the owner and the rescuer.Now, both Rustum and Rio would be shifted to Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia in Gujarat.

