Was watching 17 rebels: Woman ‘Congress worker’

She clarified that the secret task does not mean honey trapping.

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Navyashree, who claimed to be a Congress worker, revealed in Belagavi that she was given a secret task of monitoring the activities of 17 dissident MLAs, who were staying at a hotel in Mumbai and ultimately brought down the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

She told the media in Belagavi on Saturday, “I and three other women were given the task of keeping a watch on dissident MLAs who were staying in a Mumbai hotel in 2019. I cannot reveal the name of the leader who assigned me the task, but he was a Congress leader.” She clarified that the secret task does not mean honey trapping.

“One of the Congress leaders from Channapatna has made my videos viral on social media. I will expose him through legal battle. A Congress leader, who is also an editor of a newspaper, is also involved. It is true that I have links with Congress leaders in Delhi. I wanted to contest from Belagavi and those who envy my political ascent have done this,” she said. Speaking about Rajkumar Takale, she said, “He cheated me. I will give him a fitting reply through a legal battle.”

