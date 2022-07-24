Zameer Ahmed rallies behind Siddaramaiah for Karnataka CM post

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rallying behind former CM Siddaramaiah, former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the desire of the people is to have Siddaramaiah at the helm again after the 2023 Assembly elections in the larger interest of the state.Addressing media persons in Belagavi on Saturday, Ahmed said that he will support Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post, but clarified that it is his personal opinion. The party high command will take the final decision on who should be the chief minister once the Congress attains a majority, he said.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar had provided an opportunity for everyone in the Constitution to voice their opinion. There is nothing wrong in sharing my opinion,’’ he added. Reacting to KPCC chief DK Shivakumar’s statement that leaders should abstain from discussing who should be the CM candidate, and focus on working for people, he said that in an event for Vokkaligas, it was Shivakumar who had said he should be given a chance to become CM this time.

“All leaders nurse an aspiration for the top job and there is nothing wrong in expressing their wish. Even I said recently Muslims should also get a chance to become CM. I too wish to become CM as the Muslims constitute 15 per cent of population,’’ he said, and added it is not possible to become CM with support of only section of the society. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said they will inform the party’s disciplinary committee about Ahmed’s remarks to decide on action against him.

