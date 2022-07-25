Home States Karnataka

Forums vow to set aside politics for Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration success

Leaders of various organisations and forums have announced their support for the 75th birthday celebrations of former CM Siddaramaiah in Davanagere on August 3. 

Published: 25th July 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Zilla AHINDA Okkutta president KS Shanthe Gowda speaks at the preliminary meeting of Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations in Davanagere | Express

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU:  Leaders of various organisations and forums have announced their support for the 75th birthday celebrations of former CM Siddaramaiah in Davanagere on August 3. A meeting of district AHINDA Federation was convened at Kanaka Bhavan, where leaders of various parties said that they will cooperate to ensure that the event is a success. 

Speaking on the occasion, district BSP president KT Radhakrishna and general secretary Paramesh said that Siddaramaiah, with his secular credentials and pro-people concern, is an asset to all sections of the society. BSP workers will also participate in the programme.

Leader of Urs community Teguru Jagadeesh described the former CM as the torchbearer of the backward classes, and said that he has been following in the footsteps of former CM Devaraj Urs. Representing the Muslim community, Syed Haneef, K Mohammad and CN Akmal said that nobody can forget the programmes and schemes introduced by Siddramaiah during his tenure as CM.

Veerashaiva community representatives Vijayakumar, Umesh and Pygmi Rajanna said Siddaramaiah has strived to safeguard the interests of farmers and secular principles of social reformer Basavanna. Former MLC AV Gayatri Shanthe Gowda, Zilla AHINDA Okkuta president KS Shanthe Gowda, district Kurubara Sangha chief KM Man­junath, ex-ZP presidents AN Mahesh and Rekha Huliyappa Gowda, ex-CMC member Hiremagaluru Puttaswamy, ex-ZP members K V Manjunath and Hemavathy, and others sought co-cooperation of all.

