Growth push shadowed by controversies

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Every leader has a unique style of administration. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa commanded huge political authority and was known for his go-getter approach, while his successor Basavaraj Bommai’s style seems to be more in the executive leadership category. As the Bommai government celebrates its first anniversary on July 28, its efforts to push development as an agenda and take administration to the doorsteps of people, have been to some extent shadowed by controversy.

Bommai, who has a keen eye for detail, started many new initiatives, including the flagship programme ‘Raita Vidya Nidhi’ scholarship to help children of farmers continue their education. Around 90 per cent of budget announcements were set in motion by issuing Government Orders — an achievement as governments usually dilly-dally over implementing budget announcements.

Unlike Yediyurappa’s tenure, Covid-19 challenges had eased considerably for Bommai. The economy, too, had recovered to some extent. Bommai got an opportunity to head a stable government with full backing from the central leadership, which announced going to the 2023 assembly polls under his leadership.

Now, as the Bommai government tries to increase its speed and burnish its report card as his party prepares for the polls, a series of controversies has damaged his government’s image — like the textbook row, police sub-inspectors recruitment scam, and contractors’ association’s allegations of 40 per cent corruption.

The government’s response to a host of other issues, including the hijab row and minority community traders prevented from doing business near temples, drew flak. The government appeared to be in a reactive mode as fringe groups were setting the agenda. The Anti-Conversion Bill given effect by way of an ordinance and not after debating in the Legislative Assembly, angered many. But the government lists it as one of its major achievements.

Notwithstanding the possibility that many allegations against the government may not stick, the way they took centre-stage in public discourse has impacted the general perception about the administration. In politics, perception matters. Even more so in an election year. The opposition Congress, which was in total disarray after losing the 2018 assembly polls and its disastrous show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, seems to be making most of the opportunity. Although the grand old party has its share of problems including internal bickering over the CM’s post recent polls indicate the Congress is managing to regain some lost ground.

Except in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, in which BJP managed to win three seats though it had the numbers to comfortably get only two, BJP faced a tough contest from the Congress in all other elections in the last year or so.

In the Council polls, BJP failed to retain its seat in North Karnataka, a Lingayat heartland, and also lost an opportunity to make a mark in Old Mysuru region. The region continues to be its focus area, and key to improving its performance in the assembly polls to achieve its Mission-150. Well, it’s not just the BJP, the Congress too has set itself a target of winning 150 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) is also talking of coming to power on its own.

At the end of one year, Bommai and the BJP may be satisfied with the government’s development push. But it must think whether it gained any political advantage it didn’t have a year ago. As elections near, the party’s central leadership will expect the government to up its game, while people look for a perceptible change in the administration.

Ironically, while the government is required to go full throttle and make a mark in all sectors, Bommai is unable to expand his cabinet. A crucial portfolio like Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), which oversees the Prime Minister’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water in rural areas, is without a full-time minister after KS Eshwarappa’s resignation. Bengaluru Development portfolio, which is with CM Bommai, also requires full attention, but this is a problem for the CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

Despite many announcements and some on-ground changes effected with a short-sighted approach, there is no end to citizens’ problems. Problems like never-ending traffic woes, pot-holed roads, or the city getting inundated with a few minutes of rain, persist. Insiders say Bommai often asks his officials to work like a football team that is constantly in action on the ground. It will do well for the government as well as for the party, if his entire team, including ministers, works cohesively and ups the game.

Ramu Patil

Associate Editor ramu@ newindianexpress.com

