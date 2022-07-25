Hubballi candle unit fire: Three succumb to burns

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three workers, who suffered burns in a fire that broke out at a sparkle candle unit in Hubballi on Saturday night, died at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital here on Sunday.

The trio had suffered more than 75 per cent burns. The unit at Tarihal Industrial Area was gutted in a massive fire on Saturday. The fire broke out inside the unit which is being run by Mumbai-based businessman Abdul Khadar Shaik. Eight workers suffered burns and five were admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Vikayalakshmi Echhanagar (34), who suffered more than 90 per cent burns, died on Saturday night. Gouramma Hiremath (45) and Malesh Haddannavar (27), who suffered more than 75 per cent burns died on Sunday morning at the hospital. Meanwhile,Dharwad police have formed two teams to nab the owner who is absconding after the fire

