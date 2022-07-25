Home States Karnataka

Hubballi candle unit fire: Three succumb to burns

The trio had suffered more than 75 per cent burns. The unit at Tarihal Industrial Area was gutted in a massive fire on Saturday.

Published: 25th July 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Eight workers sustained burns in the fire that broke out in a sparkle candle unit in Hubballi | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Three workers, who suffered burns in a fire that broke out at a sparkle candle unit in Hubballi on Saturday night, died at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences  (KIMS) Hospital here on Sunday. 

The trio had suffered more than 75 per cent burns. The unit at Tarihal Industrial Area was gutted in a massive fire on Saturday. The fire broke out inside the unit which is being run by Mumbai-based businessman Abdul Khadar Shaik.  Eight workers suffered burns and five were admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.  

Vikayalakshmi Echhanagar (34), who suffered more than 90 per cent burns, died on Saturday night. Gouramma Hiremath (45) and Malesh Haddannavar (27), who suffered more than 75 per cent burns died on Sunday morning at the hospital. Meanwhile,Dharwad police have formed two teams to nab the owner who is absconding after the fire

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp