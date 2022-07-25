Karnataka: Angry Congress to hold ‘mouna’ satyagraha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is visibly upset over Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning its party president Sonia Gandhi. The members to protest against the issue will observe ‘mouna satyagraha’ on Tuesday. Sonia has been summoned by the ED officials for alleged money laundering in National Herald case which is vindictive, according to Congress.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar was himself arrested and kept in custody for more than 50 days after he resisted the BJP which was seeking to poach Gujarat MLAs during the election of late Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel. He said the satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia enters the ED office in New Delhi, and will continue till she leaves.

He recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case, compelling him to approach court with a request to allow the probe at his residence. “However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to the court. She boldly faced the ED and gave her statement,” he said. All MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councillors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 am on July 26, he said.

Decision on Sadashiva panel report after parley: DKS

Shivakumar said, “The Sadashiva Commission was set up during the tenure of the then CM SM Krishna, and the report was placed before the cabinet, which could not be implemented. We have spoken to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara, and will take a decision after taking everyone into confidence.” Swamiji of Madiga samaja said, “I have had discussions with all the seers of the Madiga community, and they have blessed us with their support,’’ and added most of the people from the community are working as labourers.

BENGALURU: Congress is visibly upset over Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning its party president Sonia Gandhi. The members to protest against the issue will observe ‘mouna satyagraha’ on Tuesday. Sonia has been summoned by the ED officials for alleged money laundering in National Herald case which is vindictive, according to Congress. KPCC president DK Shivakumar was himself arrested and kept in custody for more than 50 days after he resisted the BJP which was seeking to poach Gujarat MLAs during the election of late Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel. He said the satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia enters the ED office in New Delhi, and will continue till she leaves. He recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case, compelling him to approach court with a request to allow the probe at his residence. “However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to the court. She boldly faced the ED and gave her statement,” he said. All MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councillors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 am on July 26, he said. Decision on Sadashiva panel report after parley: DKS Shivakumar said, “The Sadashiva Commission was set up during the tenure of the then CM SM Krishna, and the report was placed before the cabinet, which could not be implemented. We have spoken to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara, and will take a decision after taking everyone into confidence.” Swamiji of Madiga samaja said, “I have had discussions with all the seers of the Madiga community, and they have blessed us with their support,’’ and added most of the people from the community are working as labourers.