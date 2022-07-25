Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Angry Congress to hold ‘mouna’ satyagraha

Congress is visibly upset over Enforcement Directorate questioning its party president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 25th July 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is visibly upset over Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning its party president Sonia Gandhi. The members to protest against the issue will observe ‘mouna satyagraha’ on Tuesday. Sonia has been summoned by the ED officials for alleged money laundering in National Herald case which is vindictive, according to Congress. 

KPCC president DK Shivakumar was himself arrested and kept in custody for more than 50 days after he resisted the BJP which was seeking to poach Gujarat MLAs during the election of late Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel. He said the satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia enters the ED office in New Delhi, and will continue till she leaves. 

He recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case, compelling him to approach court with a request to allow the probe at his residence. “However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to the court. She boldly faced the ED and gave her statement,” he said.  All MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councillors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 am on July 26, he said. 

Decision on Sadashiva panel report after parley: DKS
Shivakumar said, “The Sadashiva Commission was set up during the tenure of the then CM SM Krishna, and the report was placed before the cabinet, which could not be implemented. We have spoken to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara, and will take a decision after taking everyone into confidence.” Swamiji of Madiga samaja said, “I have had discussions with all the seers of the Madiga community, and they have blessed us with their support,’’ and added most of the people from the community are working as labourers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka PCC Sonia Gandhi Mouna satyagraha DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp