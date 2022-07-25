Passion behind 1983 World Cup victory, says former Indian skipper Srikkanth

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Indian cricket team captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that it was immense passion for the game which enabled the Indian team to vanquish the mighty West Indies and lift the 1983 World Cup at the Lords.

Speaking at the Mysuru Literature Festival 2022, organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs 2015 on ‘Life’s Lessons from the 1983 World Cup Victory’, Srikkanth said, “The first quality to do something is to have passion. It is not about money or success.

In the 1983 World Cup, captain Kapil Dev had tremendous passion, and unless you are passionate about something, you cannot be a winner. He was the one who made us win against the champions (West Indies). Kapil’s words were if we have beaten them once, we can beat them again,” he said.

“There is so much competition today. Everybody is on T20 mode. We have to change our attitude, and adapt to the situations. When India was 17 for 5 against Zimbabwe, it was Kapil’s adaptability that made him smash 175 and turn the tide in India’s favour.”

‘Lost captaincy due to arrogance’

Srikkanth advised youngsters, “When you look back in life, you have to be satisfied, not by money or fame but by how you lived your life happily.” He added, “I make a fool of myself and laugh. I do unorthodox things. Let us always be energetic and passionate. Cricket has taught to be humble and kind to everyone.

Cricket has taught us not to be overconfident, arrogant and egoistic. I lost my captaincy because of my arrogance but later I changed my attitude.” Talking about South Indian food, Srikkanth said that the meals are the best diet as it has all the healthy ingredients. Do not follow the Western culture much but take the best of it, he suggested.



