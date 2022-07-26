Girl dies, 20 take ill after drinking water in Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A 11-year-old girl died and 20 people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated water in Gonal village of Kampli taluk in Ballari district. A team of district health officials have rushed to the village and have set up a make-shift hospital.

This is the second such incident in a span of one year in undivided Ballari district where people have died after consuming contaminated water. The Gonal village incident came to light two days ago when some people started complaining of dehydration, vomiting and other symptoms related to consumption of contaminated water. On Sunday night, Sukanya M (11), who was admitted to the government hospital in Kampli, died.

Health officials have collected water samples and sent them to different laboratories for testing. The villagers in Gonal have alleged that the Narihalla stream water got mixed with flood water which is the main reason for water contamination.

Dr Janardhana H L, District Health Officer, Ballari, said that the issue appears like a case of water contamination but it can be confirmed only after the laboratory results are out. “Twenty people have been admitted to the hospital with symptoms associated with water contamination. The district administration will give compensation to the family of the girl who died,” he said.

students fall ill after eating hostel food

Hassan: 25 students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School fell ill after having dinner from their hostel in Alur taluk on Sunday. The hostel warden with the help of residents shifted the students to Hassan Institute Of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

