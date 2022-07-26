Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man, others in CBI net for offering RS seats for Rs 100 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a scam involving a man from Karnataka and others, who were reportedly involved in falsely assuring people of a seat in the Rajya Sabha, against a huge consideration of Rs100 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), CBI, New Delhi, on July 15 registered an FIR against Ravindra Vithal Naik from Belagavi, Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar from Latur, Maharashtra, Mahendra Pal Arora from New Delhi, Abhishek Boora from Ghaziabad (UP) and some unknown others under Sections 120B, 170, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act for criminal conspiracy, cheating by personation, cheating, personating a public servant, obtaining or attempting to obtain undue advantage to influence a public servant.

The CBI has stated that “Bandgar, by impersonating as a CBI officer, has entered into a criminal conspiracy with Boora, Arora, Aijaz, Naik and some unknown persons with the sole ulterior motive of cheating private persons by assuring them for arrangements of seats in the Rajya Sabha, appointment as governor, chairman in different government-run-organizations under the central government ministries and departments against huge pecuniary consideration,” the CBI has stated in the FIR (RC0032022A0045).

The agency has further added that “Boora conspired with Bandgar to use his connections and reach high-ranking government officials, who could play a key role in such appointments.” The CBI added that the accused were “making efforts to cheat persons in the name of assuring them candidature for Rajya Sabha against huge consideration to the tune of Rs.100 crore. Bandgar, falsely personating himself as a senior CBI officer posted at CBI headquarters, told Boora, Arora, Khan, Naik and some unknown persons  to bring any sort of work that he can fix in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification.

The accused would drop names of some senior bureaucrats and political functionaries for impressing upon the client, who approached them for some work, either directly or through middleman like Boora,” the CBI FIR stated. The agency added that, “Bandgar has been threatening the officers posted in police stations for showing favour to some person known to him, for influencing the investigation of ongoing cases”.The CBI has conducted searches at seven locations in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which “led to recovery of incriminating material including WhatsApp conversations and other evidences”, said the CBI spokesperson. “The arrested accused were produced before the CBI court in Delhi and are on bail,” he added.

