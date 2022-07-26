Home States Karnataka

Lakhs to attend Bommai govt’s 1-year event

Serving food for the large number of participants, the sound system, stage and space for media representatives have all been worked out.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the celebration to mark one year of his government in office will be held at Doddaballapur and it will be attended by party national president JP Nadda, but what he has not specified is the magnitude of the event.

Ever since Doddaballapur was picked as the venue, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has been planning every minute detail of the celebration and has been touring all the five districts in south Karnataka. Each BJP MLA from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur has been asked to ferry over 10,000 people, adding to 3-4 lakh people at the event.

Serving food for the large number of participants, the sound system, stage and space for media representatives have all been worked out.This will be a precursor to the 2023 Assembly poll campaign and will specifically aim at strengthening the BJP base in the Old Mysuru region, where it has low presence.

