Seers from Kishkinda take up all India tour to reaffirm Anjanadri as birthplace of Lord Hanuman

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The claims made by different states in India about the birthplace of Lord Hanuman will now be put to rest as a team of seers and scholars from Kishkinda in Koppal district have visited each and every temple in India which has made false claims about Hanuman birthplace.

The team led by seer Govindananda Saraswati, the head pontiff of Kishkinda Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertakshektra Trust visited six states and a temple in Karnataka to argue with the temple trusts who were claiming right on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The team debated and provided the proofs mentioned in the epics and other religious books about Kishkinda being the actual birthplace of Hanuman.

The team visited Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in pursuit of claiming rights for Hanuman Janma Bhoomi. The team also met trustees of Gokarna and temple heads to support Anjanadri as the rightful birthplace.

"It's good news for the entire Karnataka. Now people will think twice before claiming rights on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. We have visited different states and temples to explain to those who claimed otherwise, about the importance of Kishkinda, Pampa Sarovar and Anjanadri hill. We travelled for over a year from Anegundi and we returned a few days ago," seer Govindananda Saraswati told TNIE.

The seer pointed out that the claims of Tirupati Trust about Lord Hanuman being born in the hills of Tirumala were not true. "Several political leaders, mutts and prominent seers from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh joined hands to take away the sheen of Anjanadri Hills. We shall expose all of them soon. We will be organising a mega rally on this in Bengaluru or Anegundi which will be attended by seers and scholars all over the country. We will request the state government to make an announcement about our findings and Anjanadri as the only birthplace of Lord Hanuman," he said.

The seer said that the government has sanctioned funds for the development of Anjanadri and the site will be developed as a religious site and not as a tourist destination. "While the government will take up the improvement of the region, we will form a trust and will take up work to popularise the destinations. We need to create awareness in the country about Kishkinda so that false claims about the birthplace of Lord Hanuman will end. We will also demand the government to rename Koppal district as Kishkind district," seer added.

