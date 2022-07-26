Tallest Bhuvaneshwari statue to come up at Kalagrama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will install the tallest statue of Godess Bhuvaneshwari (30 feet plus 10 feet) in Bengaluru and it will be unveiled on Kannada Rajyotsava Day. The statue will come up in a half-acre land at Kalagrama.

A media release from Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar’s office stated that they have proposed to install the 30-foot bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari on a 10-foot pedestal at Kalagrama, which is located on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University.

Experts will approve the design of the statue, the minister said, adding that he has directed officials to begin the work. The responsibility of making the statue will be given to the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, which is part of the Kannada and Culture Department. This will be the tallest statue of Bhuvaneshwari in Karnataka, the release stated.

Making of the statue will take three months and will be unveiled by CM Basavaraj Bommai on November 1. “We have statues of people who worked for Kannada. But we do not have any statue of Bhuvaneshwari. We want Kalagrama to be developed as a tourist spot. We also propose to construct a hi-tech auditorium where every day, Kannada events will be held,” he said.

