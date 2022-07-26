Home States Karnataka

'Won't call any BJP, Trinamool, BJD MP if you restore phone': Alva's jibe at MTNL

The Opposition’s united Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva, former Union minister and governor, is facing a mysterious situation.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition’s united Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva, former Union minister and governor, is facing a mysterious situation. She has received complaints from many people that when they try to call her, the calls are getting diverted and when she tries to telephone a contact, the calls are not going through.

She wrote a complaint around 9pm, “After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I’m unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress or Biju Janata Dal tonight.’’

Alva filed her formal nomination on July 19, and ever since, has been speaking to her large circle of friends in the opposition and ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, Alva posted a communication from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) which said that her MTNL KYC had been suspended and her SIM card would be blocked within 24 hours.

Tagging the communication, Alva said, "Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I'm unable to make or receive calls."

"If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said.

You need my KYC now, she asked.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal who resigned from the post on July 18.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margaret Alva MTNL Trinamool BJD BJP Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp