'Won't call any BJP, Trinamool, BJD MP if you restore phone': Alva's jibe at MTNL

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition’s united Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva, former Union minister and governor, is facing a mysterious situation. She has received complaints from many people that when they try to call her, the calls are getting diverted and when she tries to telephone a contact, the calls are not going through.

She wrote a complaint around 9pm, “After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I’m unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress or Biju Janata Dal tonight.’’

Alva filed her formal nomination on July 19, and ever since, has been speaking to her large circle of friends in the opposition and ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, Alva posted a communication from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) which said that her MTNL KYC had been suspended and her SIM card would be blocked within 24 hours.

Tagging the communication, Alva said, "Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I'm unable to make or receive calls."

"If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said.

You need my KYC now, she asked.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal who resigned from the post on July 18.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election.

(With PTI Inputs)

