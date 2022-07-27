BJP to organise Janotsava in all Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP is organising “Janotsava” rallies in all districts starting from July 28 to mark the first anniversary of the Basavaraj Bommai government. As part of the programme, party leaders will create awareness among people on various initiatives of the state and central governments, said Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday.

Hitting back at Congress and 75th birthday celebration of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, he said the people of Karnataka accept Janotsava, but not person-specific celebrations. “They will reject Siddaramotsava. There is a difference between BJP, Congress and JDS. We in BJP will go to the people and tell them what we have done over the last three years. We want all government programmes to reach all beneficiaries,” he said.

“Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is trying to express his desire to become a CM again through his associate Zameer Ahmed Khan and it has hurt KPCC president DK Shivakumar. By issuing a notice to Zameer, Shivakumar is indirectly targeting Siddaramiah.

Congress leaders, like Siddaramaiah, are known to have ruled by dividing people in the name of caste and religion. Society is not about one caste or religion and compromises all castes and religions. BJP is the only party that gives social justice to all sections. Ours is not a person-centric or family-centric party,” he added. On August 28, a mega-event will be held in Doddaballapura to mark three years of BJP in office, he added.

