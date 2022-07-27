Home States Karnataka

BJP youth leader murder: Bandh in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks.

Published: 27th July 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Shop owners in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district downed shutters on Wednesday in response to a bandh call given by the VHP to protest the killing of a BJP youth wing leader.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Incidents of stone-pelting at government buses were reported from some places. A bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru was damaged in the stone-pelting incident at Bolwar.

Meanwhile, the body of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district committee member Praveen Nettaru was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations. The last rites of the youth leader will be performed at his native place Nettaru.

Hundreds of young activists belonging to various Hindu organisations have gathered at the spot. Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder. Police have formed four separate teams to nab the culprits.

ALSO READ | Unrest in Sullia after BJP youth leader's murder

The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to the minority community in the same locality recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP youth leader murder bandh Dakshina Kannada Protest
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp