Home States Karnataka

BJP youth leader murder: Huge protest in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks.

Published: 27th July 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Shop owners in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district downed shutters on Wednesday in response to a bandh call given by the VHP to protest the killing of a BJP youth wing leader.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Incidents of stone-pelting at government buses were reported from some places. A bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru was damaged in the stone-pelting incident at Bolwar.

Meanwhile, the body of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district committee member Praveen Nettaru was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations. The last rites of the youth leader will be performed at his native place Nettaru.

Hundreds of young activists belonging to various Hindu organisations have gathered at the spot. Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder. Police have formed four separate teams to nab the culprits.

ALSO READ | Unrest in Sullia after BJP youth leader's murder

The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to the minority community in the same locality recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP youth leader murder bandh Dakshina Kannada Protest
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp