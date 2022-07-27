Congress stages silent protest against ED for summoning Gandhis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a ‘silent protest’ against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to AICC president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. State Congress president DK Shivakumar said central agencies, including the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Departments are being misused to silence political opponents.

The agencies are only used against leaders from opposition parties and they have not taken any action against BJP leaders, he said.

Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi was questioned for 50 hours and Sonia was questioned for three hours earlier, but they have not stopped harassing senior Congress leaders. Sonia had sacrificed the Prime Minister’s post and her family had donated family property worth over Rs 20,000 crore, he said.

COPS DETAIN NALPAD, YOUTH CONG WORKERS

Bengaluru​​: High Grounds police on Tuesday took several Youth Congress leaders and workers into preventive custody during their protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

More than 500 members gathered in front of the party office and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. When the protesters tried to block the road, the police took them, including state Youth Congress chief Mohammed Nalapad, into preventive custody. They were released late in the evening.

