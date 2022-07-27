Home States Karnataka

Corruption rampant under BJP govt: Congress

They said it is not Sadhana Sammelana, but a celebration of corruption of the BJP government.

BENGALURU: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and BK Hariprasad on Tuesday slammed BJP government’s decision to celebrate one year of Basavaraj Bommai government and three years of the party rule in the state.They said it is not Sadhana Sammelana, but a celebration of corruption of the BJP government.

Corruption has become rampant since BJP came to power in the state, while Karnataka and Bengaluru have turned into capitals of corruption in the country, they added.Instead of doubling the income of farmers, the government has increased prices of fertilisers and pesticides. It has created history by imposing GST on milk products, they added.

“When questioned about the PSI recruitment scam, the government lied saying there was no illegality. Some people were arrested after our leaders put up evidence. Some of those involved in the scam were sent back without investigation,” they said.

“Though Contractors Association president Kempanna complained to the Prime Minister about a 40 per cent commission being sought by ministers, why was it not investigated? A contractor and a worker from BJP, Santosh Patil from Belagavi, committed suicide unable to bear the harassment. Why was the former minister not questioned? When the chief minister, former chief minister and other leaders gave a clean chit to the ex-minister, how could the police conduct a fair probe,” they sought to know.

