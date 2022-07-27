Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt plans mass marriage scheme for Schedule Castes

‘Shubha Lagna’ will have more benefits, as compared to earlier programme ‘Saptapadi’

Published: 27th July 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the state government is planning to woo people from Schedule Castes by organising ‘Shubha Lagna’, a mass marriage programme specific to them.

Saptapadi, another mass marriage initiative started during the former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s tenure in 2020, was interrupted because of two years of Covid pandemic. It was restarted last year, and under that scheme, the bridegroom gets a shirt and a dhoti and Rs 5,000 cash, while the bride gets a silk saree, Rs 1,000 cash and 8 gm of gold for the mangalsutra. Saptapadi was organised under the Endowments Ministry, then headed by Kota Shrinivas Poojari.

Shubha Lagna is a similar initiative, but with additional benefits to the bride and groom, and will be organised by the Social Welfare Department. Sources told The New Indian Express that as per their estimate, the state has 28 to 30 lakh families belonging to the SC community, and majority of them fall under the economically weaker section. Under Shubha Lagna, like in Saptapadi, the bride and groom will get gold and cloth. “But we also have plans to give them money, which will be a fixed deposit that will help them over the long term. These are initial plans,’’ the sources added.

While Saptapadi is applicable for all eligible brides and grooms under the Hindu Act, Shubha Lagna is limited only to people from the SC communities. Explaining the challenges, the sources said there are hundreds of sub-castes under the SC umbrella and each has a different wedding tradition. “We cannot organise individual weddings specific to their sub-castes. The programme will have a simple and common ritual along with the registration of marriages. Food will also be served during the event,” he added.

Initially, the department may choose 100 people from each district, which will work out to 3,000 people across the state. The number may vary. “We estimate the cost to be around Rs 35 crore per annum and it has to be cleared by the Finance Department,” the sources said.

Poojari, who is now social welfare minister, said there is such a proposal before them and it will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Our government is concerned with the welfare of backward classes and the poor,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schedule Caste Karnataka marriage scheme
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp