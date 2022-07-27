Karnataka to have its first-ever firefly park in two years

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When was the last time Bengalureans or those staying in urban areas saw fireflies flutter around? Those who have not need not be disappointed as Karnataka is all set to have its first-ever park dedicated to fireflies. If all goes as per plan, the park will become a reality in two years.Pointing out that the number of fireflies in the environment has come down, researchers from the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) are now busy preparing the protocol for lab breeding of fireflies and are also surverying the Western Ghats and other forest patches to track the presence of fireflies.

EMPRI Director General Jagmohan Sharma told TNIE that this will be the first-ever park of its kind. He said, “We have started the breeding protocol and once we are confident that we can breed them in-house and have the capacity, it will be enhanced. Research is underway and it will take around two years to open the park.”

The idea was also discussed at the recently-held international webinar organised by EMPRI on World Firefly Day. At the webinar, discussions took place on setting up the firefly park on the lines of Bannerghatta Butterfly Park. This will also be used to promote awareness about nature and tourism. Participants from 11 countries – Australia, Cuba, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, the USA, Bangladesh and Singapore – attended the day-long webinar.

Sharma added, “The idea of protection of wildlife started in the 1980s, where species like lion, tiger and elephant were given importance. This was successfully done for 40 years and under its umbrella other species were to be givenimportance. Now it is time to give importance and protection to second and third-level species and fireflies are an integral part of it. Teams of entomologists have started the exercise of surveying and mapping the areas where fireflies are found in abundance, scattered and are extinct”.

